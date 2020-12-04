Pentagon UFO Reports Of The Atlantic Leaked

UFO reports in the Atlantic leaked from the Pentagon

Shocking ‘UFO’ footage, along with eye-witness testimonials, have been leaked from the Defence Department’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, indicating that there may be mysterious alien life forms living beneath the Atlantic Ocean.

The Debrief reported that two documents, from 2018 and 2019, show a photo from an F/A-18 fighter jet cockpit which captures an ‘unidentified aerial phenomenon.”

“In decades with the [Intelligence Community] I’ve never seen anything like this,” one intel official told the news outlet. The pilots reported that the mysterious silver, cube-shaped object appeared to be flying at around 35,000 feet and was roughly 1,000 feet from the aircraft.

The report apparently said that the possibility that the UAP was “alien” or “non-human” is a legitimate consideration.

