Over Half Of Spaniards Will Refuse Vaccine

OVER half of Spaniards say they will refuse the Covid-19 vaccine until they know the effects

According to the Special Study on the consequences and effects of coronavirus (II) published on Friday, December 4 by the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS), only 32.5% of Spanish people surveyed would be willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine immediately once it is available. Some 55.2% say they would prefer to wait to know the effects.

The work is based on 2,131 interviews conducted in 872 municipalities between November 23 and 26.

However, the majority of Spaniards say they would accept the vaccine if a medical professional recommended it because of medical history or if they were at risk of infecting a loved one. Overall, only 8>4% of the population of Spain revealed they would be unwilling to get the jab under any circumstances.

Regarding the need for compliance with the standards of protection against the coronavirus, only 16% believe that it is enough to trust that people comply voluntarily. The vast majority (78.4%) believe that tax measures such as sanctions or fines are necessary. The majority (62.4%) blame young people as the most undisciplined group with the coronavirus protection regulations.

