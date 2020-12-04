Not Guilty Verdict for Woman Who Slit Child’s Throat in Park

A not guilty verdict has been given for the woman who slit a seven-year-old child’s throat while in Queen’s Park in Bolton.

Eltiona Skana, aged 30, originally from Albania had a history of mental illness and had previously stabbed her mother in 2017. On March 22 she was in the park and grabbed a passing child and slit their throat.

The victim was Emily Jones, aged 7, who was in the park with her mother. She was taken to Salford Royal Hospital but died from her injury. Emily’s family said, “Emily was seven years old, our only child and the light of our lives. She was always full of joy, love and laughter.

“Emily had such a cheeky smile and was beautiful inside and out. She had a heart as big as her smile.”

Skana has been found not guilty of murder by the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. She pled guilty to manslaughter claiming diminished responsibility and will be sentenced at a later date.

