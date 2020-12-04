No more flooding in Vera

WORK finally began on completing the second phase of plans to control the Rambla del Algarrobo watercourse in Vera.

Deputy mayor and Infrastructures councillor Alfonso Garcia explained that the project consists of containing, channelling and later releasing the Rambla’s waters in El Salar de los Canos, La Charca del Gato and finally the sea at El Playazo.

As also happens with the River Antas, the Algarrobo watercourse poses a flood threat to Vera’s urbanisations built on land that is prone to flooding during prolonged periods of heavy rain. The project will also bring more protection to the AL-7107 road between Garrucha and Villaricos.

Half of the necessary work has already been completed, with the Rambla now channelled underground from El Salar de los Cano.

All that remains is to conclude the final section, ending at the point where the Rambla meets the sea, which is due to begin within days.

This was held up until now, Garcia explained, as Administrative Authorisation was required since this stage of the project occupies the state-owned maritime strip.

This second phase will be carried out in the area adjoining the El Mirador and Jardines de Nuevo Vera urbanisations, the councillor said.

Work will extend as far as the Paseo Maritimo promenade and is expected to continue until March next year.

Garcia also informed Vera residents that Codeur, which is carrying out the work for the town hall, is providing the 615164888 telephone number to clarify residents’ doubts or queries.

