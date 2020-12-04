NHS ‘Predatory’ Gynaecologist That Secretly Filmed Himself Having Sex With Unsuspecting Women Struck Off

A ‘PREDATORY’ NHS gynaecologist who secretly filmed nearly 100 videos of himself having sex with unsuspecting women with a spy camera hidden in his GLASSES is struck off.

A ‘predatory’ NHS gynaecologist has now been struck off after secretly filming nearly 100 videos of himself having sex with women while wearing spy-camera glasses. Senior clinician Dr Jomo Mathurine, 50, recorded unsuspecting women, including his 19-year-old student nurse girlfriend, by installing covert cameras in a number of devices including a key fob and a pair of ‘covert digital spectacles’.

The consultant had worked at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said his crimes were “so grave” public confidence would be undermined if remained on the register.



Mathurine, who also worked in private medicine, was based at East Surrey Hospital in Redhill and Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, Berks, but has now been struck off. The obstetrics and gynaecology consultant was branded a ‘predator’ at a disciplinary tribunal after it was heard he made 15 images and 96 videos. He had been previously jailed for 14 months at Reading Crown Court, Berks, and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register. At his sentencing, Judge Sarah Campbell told Mathurine his conviction would “no doubt be a concern to anyone treated by you in the past” and that he had “seriously let down the profession”.

