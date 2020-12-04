NEYMAR Says He Wants To Play Alongside Messi Next Season in his interview after PSG beat Manchester United



The Brazilian superstar, Neymar, scored two of the goals in PSG’s 3 – 1 victory in the Champion’s League, against Manchester United last night, Wednesday, December 2, creating huge excitement, but nothing compared to his interview with Brazilian reporters after the match when he dropped the bombshell that he wants to play alongside Lionel Messi next season.

-- Advertisement --



Neymar of course used to be a teammate of Messi’s during his spell at the Camp Nou, before being becoming the most expensive player in history when Barcelona sold him to PSG for £199.5million, although things have not gone so well in Paris for Neymar, having already twice threatened to leave the club, and he has never kept it secret that he would like to return to play for Barcelona again.

Neymar’s statement was, “What I want most is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy being on the pitch with him again. He could play in my place. He won’t have any problems, I’m sure. I want to play with him again and I’m sure that, next season, we have to do it”.

It seems highly unlikely that Catalan giants could afford Neymar with their current financial situation, but, Messi’s contract runs out at the end of this season, so it might be that Messi would join Neymar in Paris, as from January 1, Messi is allowed to speak with any non-Spanish club about a possible deal.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page