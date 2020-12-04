Marbella has decided to reinforce its Christmas security with the holidays rapidly approaching.

The city council of Marbella will introduce tougher controls this coming holiday period both for the Christmas week and before that on the 6 December the national constitution day.

-- Advertisement --



The councillor for the security of the residents of Marbella Jose Eduardo Diaz has calle for the extra security to ensure there is no relaxing of controls on circulation hours of curfew.

Random controls will work inland and coastally and be made by local police and civil protection to ensure a quiet but therefore safe Christmas in the area.

Additional patrols will be flexible and concentrate on the perimeter of Marbella as well as ensuring everyone observes the hours of movement.

Keeping to the measures outlined by local government will be a step in the right direction towards the goal of a near-normal 2021 in the region.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More controls for Marbella”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.