MOJACAR now has an official flag, chosen by the local population.

Gabinete Heraldico, heraldry and flag specialists, designed three options that were uploaded to Mojacar town hall’s Facebook page.

-- Advertisement --



This was seen by 10,619 people and prompted 145 comments, with

268 “likes” going to the winner.

The new flag reflects the town’s history and traditions, incorporating centuries’ old elements including the Austrian empire’s double-headed eagle that was present on the coat of arms of Carlos I.

The Catholic Monarchs granted Mojacar the right to a coat of arms in 1497 for their part in the reconquest of Granada and the eagle was added in 1530 following Mojacar’s important role in the Alpujarras Uprising.

Later, Felipe II added La muy noble y leal ciudad de Mojacar, llave y amparo del Reino de Granada (Noble and loyal city of Mojar, key and protector of the Kingdom of Granada).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mojacar flies the flag.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.