MESSENGERS of Peace will deliver food to the homeless and vulnerable this Christmas Eve

The Congress of Deputies will open its doors on December 24 to distribute food to homeless people and those at risk of social exclusion. The initiative has come from the NGO Messengers of Peace, chaired by Father Ángel, which since 2015 has organized a dinner on Christmas for people in need.

-- Advertisement --



It was agreed at a meeting on December 4 that Congress will seek volunteers among the deputies and their own staff, who will be assisted by Messengers of Peace collaborators.

Covid-19 restrictions mean that the usual group meal is prohibited, so the act will consist of the delivery of food prepared to take away “late in the afternoon on December 24, as well as a small gift”.

The Board of the Chamber will authorize this Friday both the opening of the Lower House, which is always closed on Christmas Eve, and the expenses arising from the charitable act.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Messengers Of Peace Will Deliver Food To Homeless This Christmas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.