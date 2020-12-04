MERCADONA has released a new spray that is even more effective against COVID-19, is easy to use and has a higher alcohol percentage that their other products.

The company is well known in Spain and has both supermarkets and an online shopping presence. Their new hydroalcoholic spray has been requested by clients as an easier way to keep COVID away and is available in around 1,500 stores.

-- Advertisement --



The spray has been created especially for Mercadona by a company that specialises in aerosols, Totaler Igepak. The spray is easy to use and has aloe vera to protect your hands. The product also boasts an alcohol content of 80 percent.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mercadona New Spray More Effective Against COVID-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.