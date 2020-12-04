Marbella Birthday Bash Busted After Instagram Posts

MARBELLA birthday bash with 50 guests busted after cops saw Instagram post

It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to…. especially after my 50-plus guests think it’s a good idea to post dozens of photos of the epic, restriction-flouting party on social media.

A specialist division of the Policia Local Malaga, trained to intercept rule-breakers on social media forums, were alerted to a massive birthday bash in Marbella, where revellers were filmed not observing social distancing rules, maximum capacity rules, or wearing masks. The officers came across several pictures and videos of the party held on November 8, posted by birthday guests, on Instagram.

The party, which began at sunset and lasted well into the next morning, was held in a villa in Marbella that the defendant had rented from Saturday 7 to Monday 9 November for the amount of €950. The investigations also conclude that the young man hired the services of up to three disc jockeys for the event.

The man is now likely to be charged for non-compliance with the prevention and containment measures applicable in Andalucía.

