Man drives into building occupied by squatters

A MAN, 76, deliberately crashed his car into a building which he owns in Barcelona following tensions between him and squatters occupying the premises.

When he was told on December 1 that his premises had been squatted, he appeared with several other people to evict the new occupants.

The Mossos d’Esquadra were called to the premises twice that day to control the situation and the police officers told the owner to make an official complaint.

The following day, the squatters informed the authorities a group of alleged neo-Nazis approached the building and intimidated them in an attempt to evict them.

On Friday, December 4, still not having filed a complaint, he decided to crash his car into his own property, accompanied by his son.

No-one was injured, but paramedics attended the scene to treat several of the squatters who occupied the building for anxiety attacks after the car crashed into it.

The man was arrested, charged with public disorder, attacking the authorities and disobedience amongst other charges.

