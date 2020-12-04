LIVERPOOL Shoppers Could Get Discounts If They Show A Negative Covid Test in a way to boost revenues for stores



Liverpool city council hope to put a scheme in place in stores, in the lead-up to Christmas, where anybody showing a negative Covid test in the last 24 hours, could enjoy store discounts on goods.

Marketing Liverpool director, Chris Brown said, “The mass testing pilot ran for almost a month, and during that time we’ve seen people who live, work and study in Liverpool, get regular tests in order for us to keep the virus at bay. An incentive scheme such as this benefits everyone, it allows those with a negative lateral flow test result to safely enjoy our shops, restaurants and visitor attractions during December whilst bringing much-needed footfall back into our venues”.

The chief executive of Liverpool BID Company, Bill Addy, commented, “We’re asking businesses big and small, covering everything from cafes and restaurants to shops, salons, and museums, to come forward and offer whatever they can. We know how hard it is for businesses across the city, so we’re not asking for massive discounts, just a small incentive which will hopefully get more people back enjoying the city’s venues in the safest possible way.’

Joint chairman of the Liverpool Hospitality Association, Paul Askew, said the scheme could help the industry get back on its feet, “The idea of people getting a test before they visit a restaurant, and then receiving some special added value upon showing a negative result is a perfect way to give people the confidence they need to return to our restaurants, knowing that they are as safe as possible”.

