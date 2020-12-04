KANGAROO Attacks A Female Jogger Because Of Her Perfume before chasing her to a nearby house

Tracy Noonan went out for her regular jog, in Beaconsfield, a suburb of Melbourne, when she ended up experiencing the most bizarre moment of her life when a kangaroo attacked her, stating in an interview with the local radio station, “It was something out of a horror movie. It just kept coming and coming. I thought, oh my God, this kangaroo is going to kill me”.

Tracy said she saw jogging when she saw the marsupial bounding over fences coming towards her, and then, “felt a massive thump in the middle of my back”, knocking her to the ground, but she got back up and managed to throw some rocks at the creature, as she ran for cover to a nearby home, with the kangaroo chasing her up the pathway to the door, and instead of leaving, the animal simply stayed outside the window, watching her for the next 20 minutes.

A local ranger said it was most probably Tracy’s perfume that attracted the kangaroo and makes it act that way, “I left early in the morning, and I was fumbling around for deodorant, and the Sarah Jessica Parker perfume was all I could find. I was not trying to attract any kangaroos, I can assure you that. It’s so funny, because who puts perfume on to go on a run?”, commented Noonan on reflection.

