Juventus Director Probed for Suarez Language Exam Cheating

THE DIRECTOR of Juventus is facing an investigation from prosecutors for allegedly facilitating striker Luis Suarez to cheat on his language exam in order to attain Italian citizenship.

Italian prosecutors say that Fabio Paratici and his club ‘took action, even at the highest institutional level, to ‘speed up’ the granting of Italian citizenship for Suarez‘. The Uruguayan player was highly coveted by the Turin based club, who needed him to obtain Italian citizenship so they wouldn’t break their quota on fielding non-EU players.

As the husband of an Italian woman, Suarez was eligible for citizenship and was required to take a language exam at the University for Foreigners in Perugia. He passed the intermediate assessment in just fifteen minutes, sparking the suspicions of prosecutors who believe that the exam’s questions were communicated in advance and that the results were predetermined.

Suarez subsequently accepted an offer from Spain’s Athletico Madrid instead, though Juventus have decided to stand behind their director Paratici who is the main subject of the prosecutors’ case. In a statement they said ‘the club strongly reiterates the correctness of Paratici’s work and is confident that the ongoing investigations will help clarify his position withing a reasonable time’.

