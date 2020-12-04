CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA town hall has set up Selfie Points in the municipality’s most emblematic and beautiful locations.

Residents and visitors are invited to photograph themselves against historic, cultural and picturesque backgrounds in a project promoting the town’s tourist offer.

-- Advertisement --



The town hall’s Tourism department hopes to introduce the public to every Cuevas del Almanzora “must-see”, explained local mayor Antonio Fernandez and Tourism councillor Maria Isabel Ponce.

Both believe that thanks to the Selfie initiative, visitors will discover these municipality’s beauty-spots for themselves while exploring the town.

Six strategic Selfie Spots have been marked out on the ground in the Marques de Los Velez castle, Plaza de la Constitution, the Nuestra Señora de la Encarnacion church, Villaricos castle, the Blanquizares barracks and he Canal de Remo water sports area.

“This is just one of the tourism concepts that we are setting in motion so that we can welcome visitors with open arms and a new offer once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.” Fernandez said.

Ponce went on to add that once people can travel once more, the town hall would be launching new Selfie Point schemes to encourage the participation of the local population as well as visitors.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Just picture that in Cuevas del Almanzora.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.