It’s Raining Monoliths: Mysterious Object Spotted In The Sky

IT’S Raining monoliths: Yet another mysterious object spotted, this time in the sky above Utah

Ok, so we know 2020 has been a weird one, but the mega monolith mystery just keeps getting a whole lot weirder, with the latest unexplained phenomenon being spotted by a motorist in the skies above Utah.

What started in an American desert and migrated to Romania, then returned to California, has seemingly now taken to the heavens, if pictures taken by Jeff Jacobs are to believed. The 56-year-old Idaho man was driving home from work when he spotted the strange object in the sky above.

Jeff said: ‘All of a sudden this rectangle showed up. It was only in the sky for a couple of seconds. It wasn’t there, then it was, and as quickly as it appeared, it was gone again. That quick!’ ‘I just thought ‘What the hell is that?’. I’m just a north Idaho boy and we don’t see things like that. ‘A couple of people have suggested it could be the monolith from Utah and it is that type of shape. Utah isn’t that far away from Idaho in the grand scheme of the world, the two states are connected.’

