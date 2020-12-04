AFTER it came to the attention of the Guardia Civil that a Romanian living in Alicante Province was suspected of trafficking in illegal firearms officers started an investigation and discovered that the individual had been involved in similar activities in other countries.

It appeared that he was importing blank firing guns from Eastern Europe and then working on them in a clandestine workshop where they were converted to fire live ammunition before being sold through the internet to criminals in Spain.

17 properties were visited by officers which resulted in the arrest of nine people and ongoing investigation of a further six with 26 handguns, 10 rifles and almost 10,000 live cartridges being seized along with machinery, false police identification and €20,195 in cash.

Although the seller of the guns was based in Alicante, officers visited suspects in Guipuzkoa, Madrid, Ciudad Real, Barcelona, Granada, Zaragoza and Murcia who were believed to have purchased firearms from the Romanian.

