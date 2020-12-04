GAME OF THRONES Prequel To Begin Production In 2021 announced HBO today



‘House Of The Dragon’, will be the title of the upcoming prequel to the smash HBO series, ‘Game Of Thrones’, it was confirmed today, Friday, December 4, on the official Twitter page of TV company HBO, with production scheduled to commence in 2021, “Dragons are coming. #HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021”, it read.

For fans of the original series, it will be warming news to hear that George RR Martin’s book ‘Fire and Blood’, will be the source of the storylines, with the main focus on the Targaryen clan, depicted as a dynasty going back many centuries, with King Viserys I to be played by Paddy Considine, a ruler who united the Seven Kingdoms, and often accompanied by three dragons, hence the name ‘Fire and blood’, as the clan destroyed all in their way, leading them right to the gates of Westeros, with the finale of the original book being a massive battle called ‘The Dance Of The Dragons”.

Security is tight around the whole show, with producers Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik reflecting on the huge success of the franchise, with Condal saying, ” There’s obviously tons of stuff that I could say, I feel like all of it would get me shot or fired! I will say this, I realise the shoulders that I’m standing on here in making this show. I realise the footsteps that I’m walking in, they’re very deep, they’re very intimidating, but I come to the show as not only a huge fan of the original series but also a fan of the books”.

