French Authorities ‘Failed to Act’ On Threats Against Murdered Teacher

FRENCH authorities failed to properly assess the level of threats made against murdered teacher Samuel Paty in an online campaign, according to a new report.

A new report into the murder of Paris high school teacher Samuel Paty has concluded that authorities were ‘unable to assess the danger’ posed to him by an incendiary online campaign. The report states that Paty received the full support of his school’s authorities, who reported the torrent of violent online abuse to security officials/

The report concluded that 47-year old Samuel Paty was ‘justified in showing his class of 13- and 14-year-olds the controversial caricatures of the prophet Muhammad from the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, during a moral and civic education class’ prior to being beheaded in a Paris suburb by a teenage Islamic extremist.

The father of a girl whom Paty taught, but who was suspended from school when the class took place, took to social media to say that the teacher had ordered all Muslim students to leave the room so he could show the controversial cartoons. This false claim spread like wildfire across social media in France and led to Paty’s 18-year old killer Abdoullakh Anzorov contacting the girl’s father.

The torrent of abuse leveled against Paty online caused the school’s principal to visit the teacher at his home, warning him to take the short commute to work by car and not risk walking. Although the school brought their concerns to the police, the report states that security authorities ‘greatly underestimated the problem’, leading to Paty’s savage murder.

