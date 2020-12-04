Falkland Islands based trawler catches fire and sinks in Vigo harbour

THE British registered trawler Baffin Bay which is owned and operated by Falkland Islands fishing company Beauchene Fishing caught fire in the post of Vigo in Spain on December 3 and is now believed to be damaged irreparably.

Predominantly involved in trawling for valuable squid in Falkland Island waters, the vessel arrived in Vigo in November after taking a month to sail from Montevideo in Uruguay where certain repair work was due to take place.

The fire, which started in the fish storage area is believed to have been caused by welding work and although fire fighters working from tugs attempted to control the fire, a combination of an explosion in the engine room and an excess of water resulted in the vessel sinking.

Happily, there were no reported injuries but an investigation will now be undertaken as to the cause of the fire itself and the ship’s captain and crew will need to be repatriated.

