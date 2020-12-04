Estepona paedophile facing six years in prison

A MAN, 62, from Estepona is facing six year and nine months in prison for the sexual abuse of seven girls aged between 13 and 15.

He was arrested in Malaga in November last year and admitted in Malaga Provincial Court to offering the girls money, drugs and expensive gifts in exchange for sex.

He would meet the girls in a local square and offer them money, clothes and food to gain their confidence. He would then get their phone number and arrange to meet them. He then gave them alcohol and drugs to get them addicted and demand sexual favours in exchange for more drugs. He invited them to his house, alone or in groups, every day. He also messaged them frequently and showed them X-rated videos on his phone.

According to local Spanish daily, Diario Sur, the day he was arrested by National Police he had been in his car with a teenager who he had met when she was 12 years old and was taking her to a spa in Antequera. The girl’s father alerted the police and once the paedophile found out he had been discovered, he let the girl out of the car and fled the area.

He has been charged with crimes against public health and sexually provoking minors. He will be issued with a restraining order for 10 years. He has accepted the sentence, and will also have to pay fines as well as €20,000 in compensation to the girl he was with on the day of his arrest. He will also be banned from working with minors for 10 years.

