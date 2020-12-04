Endangered Giraffe Rafted to Safety from Sinking Island

AN endangered giraffe has been successfully rafted to safety from a sinking island that she was living on in Kenya.

Asiwa, the giraffe was in race against time to be rescued after she became separated from her fellow giraffes, as the island began sinking. Asiwa, a female endangered Rothschild giraffe was rescued on Wednesday and transferred to the Ruko Community Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya. Her new home is a safe space protected from poachers.

The locals helped by the Kenya Wildlife Service and Save Giraffes Now carried out the amazing rescue from the Longicharo Island. Here the water level due to the rain has been increasing by around 6 inches each day. Asiwa was rescued on an ingenious floating raft, and now the team are planning to rescue the other seven giraffes from Longicharo Island.

David O’Connor, president of Save Giraffes Now said, “We couldn’t have asked for a better result, and we’re eager to move the others soon. With giraffe undergoing a silent extinction, every one we can protect matters.”

