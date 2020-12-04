Cryptic Crossword 1848

1. Small charts for the horses 7

2. Row about head of ginger cat 5

3. Part of book showing group of clergymen 7

4. Quiet lawbreaking garment? 5

5. Argument at badger's den gains nothing 32

6. Cousin is upset about hard pillow 7

7. Broken ribs on birds 6

8. Electricians leave car aboard ship 6

9. Give insincere praise that's less sparkling 7

10. Tatty rag on musical instrument 5

11. Clip of quiet organ 5

12. Many getting slimmer, and smarter 7

13. Start looking after the machine 5

14. Loose rocks by church make an unpleasant sound 7

15. They are used for holding coal fires 5

16. Sailor a foot nearer the stern 5

17. Collided with stopstart vehicle 6

18. The trials and tribulations of international games 5

19. Craftsman less inclined to work after midnight 7

20. Gives in to the French about rents 7

21. Rejection of damaged seal fur 7