Cryptic Crossword 1848

Cryptic Crossword issue 1848
1. Small charts for the horses 7
2. Row about head of ginger cat 5
3. Part of book showing group of clergymen 7
4. Quiet lawbreaking garment? 5
5. Argument at badger's den gains nothing 32
6. Cousin is upset about hard pillow 7
7. Broken ribs on birds 6
8. Electricians leave car aboard ship 6
9. Give insincere praise that's less sparkling 7
10. Tatty rag on musical instrument 5
11. Clip of quiet organ 5
12. Many getting slimmer, and smarter 7
13. Start looking after the machine 5
14. Loose rocks by church make an unpleasant sound 7
15. They are used for holding coal fires 5
16. Sailor a foot nearer the stern 5
17. Collided with stopstart vehicle 6
18. The trials and tribulations of international games 5
19. Craftsman less inclined to work after midnight 7
20. Gives in to the French about rents 7
21. Rejection of damaged seal fur 7
22. Showing two undergarments is most valiant 7
