COSTA Blanca on ice: Torrevieja’s Christmas ice rink has been installed

The Levante dock in Costa Blanca’s Torrevieja has received a face-lift as a stunning 700 square meter ice-skating rink has been erected at the end of the beach-side promenade. Always a massive hit with families, the attraction built next to the iconic fairground will open during the Immaculate Conception fiesta and run until after The Three Kings in January.

Installed by an Andalucían company, Councillor Rosario Martinez has said that there will be free access for students from special education schools, as well as subsidised tickets for all other city schools.

It is an initiative between the Torrevieja small and medium business association (Apymeco) and the Torrevieja and Comarca Association of Hospitality Companies (AEHTC).

Apymeco and AEHTC have also indicated that they will distribute free tickets to the skating rink to shoppers in the city.

