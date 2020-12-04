THE Sevillian town of Coripe declares the Three Kings and Santa Claus an “essential service” to ensure that all the towns children receive Christmas gifts despite the current corona virus restrictions.

Susana Lopez, mayor of Coripe has ensured that on Christmas Eve Santa Claus can move freely in the town and the same for the Three Kings on January 5.

-- Advertisement --



They are also guaranteed not to be stopped when entering neighbouring towns of El Coronil, Morón de la Frontera or Montellano. All that is left is for the children of Coripe to do their part and keep behaving well to ensure they receive their festive presents.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Coripe Declares The Three Kings and Santa Claus an “Essential Service””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.