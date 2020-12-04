Celebrate 12 days to Christmas with Collective Calling charity

WITH 12 days to Christmas, Benahavis charity Collective Calling is hosting a Christmas lunch at Tikitano by Besaya which overlooks the beach at Urb. Guadalmansa which is in the municipality of Estepona on December 12.

There is a three-course lunch with drinks at €60 per adult or €25 for children (with croquettes and pasta plus soft drinks) and the afternoon which will start at 1pm includes Santa and a children’s workshop as well as music from Mr Maph and The Vintage Experience.

Reservations may be made by calling 952 798 449 and all money raised during the afternoon will be donated to Collective Calling to continue the charity’s working in feeding those in need as well as delivering presents for underprivileged children.

Don’t forget that at the time of writing, individuals were not allowed to cross municipal boundaries except for work and other approved reasons.

Their recent event at La Sala Banus saw an incredible €2,000 collected and numerous wrapped Christmas gifts.

