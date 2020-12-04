Cash help for Adra businesses and self-employed

ADRA town hall has provided direct financial help for 140 firms and the self-employed.

The €300 grants are intended to offset losses during the State of Alarm lockdown when they were forced to close or cease trading, explained Adra’s Finance councillor Alicia Heras.

As well as this direct help, the town hall has assisted local commerce and the hospitality trade with discounted municipal taxes and, in the case of bars and restaurants, by waiving charges for terrace tables occupying pavements or public spaces.

