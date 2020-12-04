Brit soldier threatens cabin crew who refuse him Champagne

BRIT soldier threatens Jet2 cabin crew after they refuse to serve him more Champagne



A UK ex-soldier, who served in Afghanistan, and his pal abused cabin crew on a flight from Krakow, Poland to Manchester in September, when the airline staff refused to serve them more alcohol. Abiding by their one-drink policy, cabin crew on the Jet2 flight refused Daniel Naylor, 29, and Daniel Keigher, 32, extra Champagne and brandy.

At Manchester Magistrates’ court, Naylor and Keigher both admitted being drunk on an aircraft and each were jailed for 18 weeks.

Prosecutor Paul Sumner said: “Cabin crew had made the decision to only serve one alcoholic drink to every passenger on board but this became an issue for Mr Naylor who wanted two drinks.

“He was told he could only have one but he asked for a bottle of champagne. This was refused.

“Mr Keigher then asked a member of cabin crew for a brandy but this was also refused. As a result he became aggressive and shouted ‘f**** off.’”

The two were also issued a year-long ban from flying with the airline.

District Judge Bernard Begley told the two men: “Your conduct was loutish, terrifying for passengers and disruptive to the job of cabin crew in tending to the safety of the flight.”

