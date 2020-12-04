MASSIVE BLAZE at Southwark Block of Flats has 60 firefighters and 8 Fire Engines in Attendance.

A block of flats in Southwark, south London, has been evacuated after a fire broke out on the eighth floor. London Fire Brigade said it sent 60 firefighters and eight engines to the building on Thurlow Street in Southwark. The alarm was raised shortly after 7.30 pm. and crews remain at the scene, the brigade said part of a five roomed flat on the eighth floor is alight. The block of flats is situated in Thurlow Street, opposite Burgess Park.

London Fire Service

‘Six people left the property before the Brigade arrived and were treated on the scene by the London Ambulance Service. The Brigade was called at 7.38 pm (GMT) and the fire was under control by 8.56 pm (GMT). Crews from Old Kent Road, Peckham, Dowgate, New Cross, Brixton, and Lambeth fire stations attended the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.’

According to reports, the fire is out but many residents are not being allowed back yet while the emergency services check the building for secondary fires.

