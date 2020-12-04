BORIS JOHNSON Facing Vote of No Confidence Over No Brexit Deal.

Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU continue to stall with outstanding issues remaining over fisheries and governance ahead of the looming transition period deadline of December 31. Talks between UK chief negotiator David Frost and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier hit a roadblock on Thursday night after sources close to the discussions said Brussels had brought a fresh set of demands to the table, causing yet another stalemate.

The continued impasse has sparked fears Mr Johnson will cave in on UK red-lines with reports already suggesting Britain has made a climbdown on fishing and offered to take back control of just 60 per cent of its waters – down from 80 per cent. Tory Brexiteers are keeping a close eye on the talks and one influential eurosceptic has warned there could soon be a plot to oust the Prime Minister by triggering a vote of no confidence if Brexit is not delivered. One un-named Tory MP said:

“If he lets us down, I’ll send my letter in, it is as simple as that.”

It is understood the influential European Research Group – which led the charge to try and oust Theresa May from office – is waiting to see if the UK is removed from the EU’s legal order.

The SNP had earlier said Corbyn should be given a chance as PM

SNP’s Stewart Hosie says opposition must unite and that Corbyn must get first chance to be PM. There could be a vote of no confidence in the government next week in order to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister and secure a Brexit date extension, a senior Scottish National party MP has said.

Following talks between opposition party leaders at Westminster, Stewart Hosie said the move appeared to be the only way of ensuring Johnson did not push through a no-deal Brexit on 31 October. “We have to do that because there is now no confidence that the prime minister will obey the law and seek the extension that parliament voted for only a few weeks ago,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “If we are serious about the extension, that is the only game in town.”

