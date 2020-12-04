Arrests for sharing personal photos

A MAN, 18, was arrested by National Police in Malaga for sharing an intimate photo of a friend with other people on a messaging App without his permission.

He has been charged with a crime against moral integrity and will appear in court.

The photo was taken secretly at a sports championship in September when the victim was naked and shared in a group chat of which the detainee was a member. He then sent it on to other people.

The person who took the photo, aged 17, was questioned but not arrested.

Meanwhile in Almeria, Guardia Civil arrested a man who allegedly sent a female colleague intimate photos of her boyfriend with a former partner.

The woman in the photos was also the detainee’s girlfriend. She was questioned and knew nothing about the photos.

The situation was reported by her boyfriend and the officers found that someone was intentionally trying to damage their relationship. The four people all worked in the same place.

The officers were able to trace the messages and after a year the man was arrested.

It took longer because the man travels a lot and had created false profiles and extra e-mail addresses. He was charged with disclosure of secrets.

