AID TALKS IN CATALONIA

The Catalonia council, along with government officials, are currently discussing possible targeted aid to local business.

The shopping centres of Catalonia will not be allowed to open this Monday due to COVID-19 restrictions, and this is a further holiday blow at a time when the centres expect to be thriving with early Christmas shoppers and bargain grabbers.

Government aid in the form of grants may be sanctioned, and if they were, they could not come to at a more crucial time.

More than three and half thousand (3500) small businesses and seventy thousand (70,000) jobs are at risk.

The vice president of the Generalitat Pere Aragones said resources were limited. Still, financial aid was being looked at closer than ever to alleviate this now dramatic situation of lost businesses that once formed the heart of Catalonia retail core.

Talks continue, but one thought is obvious in the minds of all, help is needed fast to save some remnant that can be built on in 2021.

