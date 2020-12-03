A WOMAN from Jaen suffering smoke inhalation has been evacuated from a block of flats.

The incident took place shortly after 2pm on November 2 at a block of flats on Calle de Sefarad in Jaen. Multiple calls were made to 112 reporting smoke coming from a building.

-- Advertisement --



The emergency services attended the scene including Jaén Firefighters and the local police. The Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) and the National police were also activated. The source of the fire was confirmed to by the kitchen and the rest of the home was full of smoke.

According to Diario Jaen, “Police sources have indicated that a tenant on the fourth floor of the block where the fire started has been poisoned by smoke when leaving her home.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman Suffering from Smoke Inhalation Evacuated”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.