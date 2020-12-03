WHO says masks should NOT be worn for sport

WHO says that masks should NOT be worn while playing sport as they dangerously reduce the flow of oxygen

A new study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that wearing masks while carrying out sporting activities could be a danger to our health. The research, conducted by cardiologists from Àptima Centro Clínico de Mútua de Terrassa in Barcelona revealed that people who perform exercise of greater intensity than walking outdoors decrease oxygen by 4% and increase 20% the concentration of carbon dioxide they breathe.

According to Gonzalo Grazioli, one of the authors of the study, “using a mask in outdoor sports with distances greater that two meters does not seem to be useful, taking into account the cost/benefit of preventing coronavirus and the reduction in oxygen.”

Responding to the research, the WHO now discourages the use of masks during strenuous physical activity, especially those with valves, as they “prevent the filtration function of the mask. The use of valves that allow unfiltered air to escape from the mask is discouraged and are an inappropriate feature for masks used for the purpose of to prevent transmission “, states the text.

