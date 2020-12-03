Which flowers are suitable for which occasion ?

DID you know that flowers have meanings associated with them? And, that there are flowers suitable for specific occasions?

Flowers are a part of the most important occasions in our lives. They are present on birthdays, funerals, christenings, weddings, etc. forming an integral part of our lives. Some flowers have religious significance too.

It is impossible for any person to be completely unaware of flower meanings. Everyone knows that a red rose stands for romantic love, however, meanings are associated not only with roses but also with other flowers.

Here´s a list of flowers suitable for funerals and remembrance,

Gladiolus symbolises strength of character, faithfulness and honour. The Gladiolus flower signifies remembrance.

Statice is symbolic of remembrance. It also symbolises sympathy and success.

Lilies are symbolic of the soul of the departed and the hope offered by the renewal process. White is a good colour to send for a faith-based or religious service.

Carnations are a very popular choice for sympathy flowers. They are fragrant and long-lasting flowers, making them ideal for services that last for several days. A white carnation represents purity and innocence. Pink carnations send thoughts of remembrance.

The chrysanthemum makes a wonderful choice when mourning with a family that has ties to Europe or Asia. China, Korea, and Japan use white chrysanthemums to symbolize grief.

Not all funeral flowers are cut flowers. Sending a potted hydrangea plant is a good option when you want the family to have continued support. Potted hydrangeas can be planted outdoors when the family is ready, and they will bloom for years afterwards.

When planning your own funeral you may wish to cheer up the occasion and flowers are a fantastic way to show your personality and creative side, leave tradition behind and opt for Sunflowers and bright pink Gerbera´s and remind guests to celebrate the life you lived.

