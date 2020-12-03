What Does Working From Home Mean for the Post-Pandemic Reality?

AT the beginning of the lockdowns, many of us saw working from home as a blessing.

Lockdown meant increased family time, and it put a pause on commuting, which is both pricey and stressful.

There was more downtime at home and far less money spent on work attire, working in my dressing gown on the sofa I’m not proud to say was a regular occurrence.

Since the onslaught of the pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of employees who prefer to work from home rather than the office.

Fast-forward to the end of the year, Christmas is just around the corner and many of us have been working remotely for almost an entire year.

You and your partner—or housemates—are sharing makeshift office space and, in a lot of cases, this means working at the kitchen table. Perhaps you’ve even begun to miss the mundane office chitchat and small talk.

In the pre-pandemic world, remote work was not synchronous with social isolation measures, and in the current climate, any form of social interaction almost becomes a treat. I never thought I’d see the day that I’d welcome small talk of any form, but here we are.

All of this got me thinking.

Let’s suppose remote working is becoming the ´new norm´, are we prepared for it?

Could we finally be saying farewell to monotonous commutes?

With less demand, what would become of our public transport systems and the individuals that work for them?

Imagine the London underground without rush hour, without the stacks of professionals lined up like sardines rubbing shoulders.

Personally, I’d love it, but I doubt the employees whose hours have been cut would feel the same.

