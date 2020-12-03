Valencia announces additional €2million tourism budget for 2021

VALENCIA government announces an additional €2million in the 2021 tourism budget

The Generalitat Valenciana will increase the Viatgem Bonus budget for 2021 by €2million, taking it up to a total of €12million, “so that it meets the double objective of stimulating internal demand this winter and helping to maintain jobs and companies”, announced by the regional president, Ximo Puig.

“The Consell is not going to leave alone the fabric that directly feeds 15 percent of Valencians and many more indirectly, because a decade ago, when we were having the worst time, tourism was a savior of the Valencian economy,” added Puig.

The president of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón; the mayor of Benidorm, Antonio Pérez; the rector of the University of Alicante, Manuel Palomar; the vice president of the Valencian Community Hotel and Tourism Business Association (Hosbec), Federico Fuster, and the director of the ‘Pedro Zaragozá Orts’ Chair of Tourism Studies, Armando Ortuño are meeting in Benidrom until Thursday, December 3 to discuss the future of the region’s tourism.

