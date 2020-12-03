UK coronavirus deaths have now passed 60,000 after another 414 have sadly been recorded, along with 14,879 more cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures revealed on Thursday, December 3, mean that the total number of coronavirus cases in the UK has risen to 1,674,134 and brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test to 60,113.

Positively though, the number of cases recorded has dropped from those reported on Wednesday, December 2, which was 16,170 and so have the number of deaths which was recorded at 648.

These figures have been released on the same day as news of the first deliveries of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab is arriving, according to Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

