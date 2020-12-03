Toyota announces its new electrified light commercial vehicle

Toyota confirms the new Proace City (commercial) and Proace City Verso (passenger car) electrified light commercial vehicles will be joining Toyota’s Professional line-up.

Both vehicles will feature a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery and will have a maximum output of 136 DIN hp / 100kW.

The model range will include both Compact and Long body lengths, both with Van and Verso variants, to meet customer needs for business, fleet and private use, with the first customer deliveries expected in Europe from Autumn 2021.