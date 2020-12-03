Tiger Severely Wounds Volunteer at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Centre

A VOLUNTEER has been severely wounded by a tiger attack at Florida’s Big Cat Rescue Centre, owned by Tiger King co-star Carole Baskin.

According to an email sent by Carole Baskin explaining the event, a female volunteer named Candy Couser was routinely feeding a tiger named Kimba when the horrific incident occurred. Noticing that Kimba was not in its correct location, Couser reached into the cage to unclip a closed gate. Baskin wrote that ‘Kimba grabbed her arm and nearly tore it off at the shoulder’. Hillsborough County fire rescue confirmed they’d responded to the incident at about 8 AM on Thursday morning, and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Baskin said that the gate being clipped shut is the centre’s ‘universal symbol NOT to open a gate’ and added that ‘it is against our protocols for anyone to stick any part of their body into a cage with a cat in it’. She said that Kimba would spend the next 30 days in isolation but that the tiger was ‘just acting normal due to the presence of food and the opportunity’, claiming that Couser wants the big cat to suffer no consequences for inflicting her grievous injuries.

Carole Baskin reached international fame due to her appearance in the smash-hit Netflix documentary series ‘Tiger King‘, in which she served as the nemesis of the show’s title character Joe Exotic. Rivals in the bizarre world of American private zoos, the series climaxed with Joe being imprisoned for attempting to have Baskin assassinated. She founded the Big Cat Rescue Centre in Tampa with her husband Don Lewis, who some suspect was murdered and fed to tigers by the eccentric Baskin.

