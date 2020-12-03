Terrace tax waived again in Javea

JAVEA’S bars, restaurants and cafes can continue to exceed their allocated terrace areas until May 31.

When lockdown ended, the town hall waived charges for outside terrace tables while allowing owners to occupy extra space in order to comply with social distancing requirements.

That was due to come to an end at the end of the year, but the town hall has announced that this period has been extended to May 31.

No charges will be made 2021 although this direct aid to the local hospitality trade represents a loss in income of €200,000 for the town hall.

