Taxi Drivers Take Seniors on Christmas Lights Tour

The coronavirus pandemic may have changed many aspects of Christmas 2020, but the iconic and much-loved tradition of El Paseo de la Ilusion will still take place this year, in a slightly altered form. The tradition of taxi drivers bringing older people around to see the Christmas lights and local festivities, which has been running in Cordoba for 16 years, will take place between December 14 and December 23.

The president of Autacor, Miguel Ruano, explained that some 200 people will get to enjoy the night-time tours, beginning at 7pm and lasting for just under an hour. Seniors will be collected from their homes in one of 20 daily trips and chauffeured around town in fully sanitised taxis with Christmas carols playing.

Ruano is also conscious of people living in care homes who cannot avail of this tour. For these residents, he has proposed a video of the spectacle be made for them to watch, as well as “collaboration with a company to give them a gift voucher and make Christmas sweeter”.

