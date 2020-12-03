Spend locally and win in Altea

ALTEA’S Christmas campaign is now underway, with Christmas trees in the Town Hall Square in Altea and Altea la Vieja.

The Christmas lights are on, including at the roundabouts in Avenida Juan Alvado, the Paseo Mediterraneo promenade and the Church Square.

Meanwhile, the Commerce department has organised a draw for six €150 vouchers.

Residents and visitors have until January 6 to present cash receipts from local shops which could win them €150 to be spent in local shops.

Purchases of any kind in Altea shops are eligible but do not include spending on car repairs, restaurant meals, fuel or medication.

The draw will be broadcast live on January 11 on Radio Altea and receipts may be handed in at the town hall’s Oficina de Comercio up to January 8. Alternatively, they can be photographed and emailed to the comercio@altea.es address.

“We have offered this option to avoid crowds,” De la Hoz said.

He also asked participants not to accumulate receipts and present them in person on the last day.

“That doubles our work, as the receipts must be separated according to shop, amounts added up and then noted down, which all takes time,” he explained.

