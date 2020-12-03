Spain to Invest 600m Euro in Artificial Intelligence

PEDRO SANCHEZ has announced plans for Spain to invest 600 million euro into an ambitious new Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy in an effort to transform the country’s economy and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister said that the government will invest over 600 million euro into the development of a national AI strategy between 2021 and 2023, with the possibility to further funding ‘if things are done well’. The ambitious new strategy will encompass the application of AI in business, administration, and education and will attempt to make Spain a global centre for the emerging tech field.

Of the 600m allocated budget, 275m will be invested directly into technological development. A further 133m will be spent on integrating AI into the economy and production, while 100m will go towards applying AI into public and government systems. The remaining funds will be invested into the promotion of research, education and professional training that Sanchez promises will be spread across Spain’s regions and promote gender diversity in the tech field.

The strategy will hope to see Spain emerge as a world leader in the growing field of Artificial Intelligence, and extensive work will be put into making Spanish a working language of the futuristic industry. Sanchez has also said that the government will develop an ethical framework to ‘reinforce our individual rights and freedoms’ in the rapidly changing context of technology.

The PM said that AI is a ‘transversal technology that covers health, agriculture, protecting the environment,’ and said the new strategy will improve ‘systems of production, design, and cybersecurity’.

