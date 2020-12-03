Spain Exploring Concept of 4-Day Working Week

SPAIN’S GOVERNMENT is currently exploring the possibility of introducing a 4-day working week initiative for employers and their staff.

Deputy PM Pablo Iglesias said that the initiative would ‘undoubtedly’ to job creation, and said his left-wing Podemos party has ‘always been in favour of reducing working hours.’

He confirmed that the Minister for Labour, Yolanda Diaz, was studying the concept ‘within the framework of social dialogue’. Meanwhile, congressman Inigo Errejon said that the new budget amendments being processed by the government will include a 50 million euro incentive package for companies to adopt the four-day working week.

A pilot scheme is already underway in Valencia, and more funds are expected to come from the government’s Recovery and Resilience Fund. Errejon asserts that the scheme will benefit public health, due to improved work/life balance, as well as the environment due to workers commuting less. Most importantly he stressed the evidence that the 4-day working week improves productivity in workers, therefore creating more jobs and improving Spain’s economy.

