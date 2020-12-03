Shoplifter jailed for 30 weeks for stealing chocolate and sweets

A SHOPLIFTER has been jailed for 30 weeks after pleading guilty to two counts of theft for stealing chocolate and sweets and for breaching his Community Protection Notice (CPN) in Worthing, West Sussex.

According to reports on Wednesday, December 2, 27-year-old Fardin Farji, of Christchurch Road, Worthing, admitted stealing chocolate and sweets from local shops on November 17 and 20.

The Worthing Magistrates’ Court also heard on November 24, that Mr Farji was also found to be in breach of a CPN banning him from South Street.

Subsquently, he was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £156 (€173) victim surcharge costs.

Sergeant Craig Burgess said: “Farji was served two suspended prison sentences in September for a total of 12 thefts, yet he has continued to break the law by stealing from local shops.

“We are pleased the court has taken this matter seriously and hope Farji takes this time to reevaluate his behaviour and how it impacts the community.

“Shoplifting is completely unacceptable and we work tirelessly to protect our local businesses and members of the public.”

