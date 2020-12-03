Sergio Ramos Considering Quitting Real Madrid

SERGIO RAMOS is reportedly considering QUITTING Real Madrid and heading to another European destination



Reports coming out of Madrid are that Real Madrid’s legendary captain, the 34-year-old, Sergio Ramos, is on the verge of quitting the club, in search of a final big pay-day, with his current contract expiring at the end of this season, with alleged offers on the table from British and Italian clubs.

-- Advertisement --



As Los Blancos look to lower their wage bill, selling a 34-year-old player is a tempting financial situation, with there also a reputed tantalising three-year deal, worth £54million, after-tax, being made by French giants, PSG, which is well worth Sergio Ramos considering.

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would also be in the market for a defender of Ramos’ experience, who has won 18 major trophies throughout his football career, holds a record of 178 international caps for Spain, and 660 appearances for Real Madrid.

Conflicting press reports are also claiming Ramos has a special deal in place with Real Madrid club president, Florentino Perez, to get paid £10million a year for the next 2 years.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.