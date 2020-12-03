Scientists Cure Blindness In Mice

SCIENTISTS have developed a cure for blindness in mice

A breakthrough study which has restored sight in mice has given hope that a cure for blindness in humans may be on the horizon, with clinical trials planned within the next two years.

Senior author Professor David Sinclair, said: ‘Our study demonstrates it’s possible to safely reverse the age of complex tissues such as the retina and restore its youthful biological function.’ The study shows that the same procedure could be used for other neurological conditions, such as dementia.

Prof Sinclair said: ‘If affirmed through further studies, these findings could be transformative for the care of age-related vision diseases like glaucoma and to the fields of biology and medical therapeutics for disease at large.’

Scientists said that before the experiment, many thought that the project would fail, or prove too dangerous to use in humans. However, the results suggest that the method is safe and could ‘potentially revolutionise the treatment of the eye and many other organs affected by ageing.’

