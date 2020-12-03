Russian Vogue Model Stabs Husband Through the Heart

LILIA SUDAKOVA, a Russian Vogue model has stabbed her husband of four years through the heart after bringing another woman home with him from a bar.

Lilia aged 26, is alleged to have stabbed her husband to death and is facing a fifteen-year jail term. Her husband, Sergey Popov, aged 28, was taken to hospital for his injuries after Lilia called for help straight after stabbing him, but he has since died.

Lilia has modelled for Russian Vogue and other magazines in Japan, Italy and in China. The model has admitted to the stabbing, but her mother is insisting that it was self-defence, and that Popov was abusive to his wife.

Irena Sudakova, aged 48, the victim’s mother said “Lilia is a victim, it was self-defence.

“This was such a sick love. It all happened by accident, it was an accident.”

Lilia allegedly told police an argument had started with her husband and that was when he was stabbed. She has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

